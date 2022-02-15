At 2:30: New CEO talks Founders Brewing’s future

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Founders Brewing has a new CEO.

Elton Andres Knight has been employed by Founders parent company, Mahou, since 2014 and has over 15 years of beverage experience. Streaming from the WOOD TV8 Live Desk on Tuesday afternoon, Knight joins News 8 digital anchor Luke Laster to discuss his transition into his new role.

“I could not be more grateful to accept the position as CEO to this well-established and well-loved brewery,” said Founders CEO Elton Andres Knight in a press release. “Founders employs an extremely talented team and has a long history of impressive innovation within the craft market. I’m honored for the opportunity to lead this exceptional company and to build on that momentum through 2022 and beyond.”

