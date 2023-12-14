GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 30 years ago, comedians Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher stumbled upon an old VHS tape titled, “Inside and Outside Custodial Duties” in Wisconsin.

It turned out to just be a training video for McDonald’s employees but that find ended up starting one of the most unique comedy shows known as the Found Footage Festival. Now, it’s set to hit Grand Rapids.

Wealthy Theatre is hosting the Found Footage Festival Thursday night. Pickett and Prueher will be bringing some of the weirdest VHS tapes they have found since that fateful day in 1991 to share with the audience.

The duo have collected more than 11,000 tapes in their time searching around the country and the world over. The Found Footage Festival has sold out shows in the UK and Canada as well as in the U.S.

This is the Vol. 10 tour that will take place at Wealthy Theatre and features some of the latest videos the duo have found. It will include some comedic commentary alongside it. For fans familiar with the show, there will also be updates to some of the videos shown in past tours.

The show will begin at 8 p.m. Thursday night. To buy tickets or to find out more about the show, click here.