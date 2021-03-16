Foster families needed as more minors cross US border

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — United States border crossings in the southwest are on pace to reach their highest levels in 20 years.

Unaccompanied minors are among the people seeking entry into the U.S.

In West Michigan, Bethany Christian Services is keeping a close eye on the topic as thousands of minors seeking asylum end up in detention facilities.

“Kids don’t belong in detention facilities,” said Hannah Orozco, Bethany Christian Services’ national director for refugee and immigrant children services.

The situation at the border has grown so much that the Federal Emergency Management Agency is stepping in, NBC News reports. It’s teaming up with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to create “decompression centers.”

More than 4,000 unaccompanied minors are currently in Border Patrol custody, NBC News reported. That’s an increase of about 1,000 kids compared to last week.

“I hope when folks see this and the level of which it’s risen, now classified as a national disaster,” Orozco said.

Bethany Christian Services is asking anyone interested in fostering these kids to sign up to be a foster parent.

“Even with COVID and the pandemic, we are urgently looking for more foster families,” Orozco said. “The more foster homes we can provide for children, the less likely they are to go to large bed shelters and detention facilities.”

Bethany’s goal when serving unaccompanied minors is to reconnect them with family living in the U.S.

“Less than 5% of clients we serve don’t have a legal sponsor or family member that they’re reunifying with,” Orozco said.

Children coming from Central American live on a short-term basis with Bethany foster families, usually 2-4 months. In some cases, it can be a short as a two-week stay.