GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids African American Health Institute is holding a community conversation this week, its third in a series.

This conversation is called Understanding Your Birthright – A Sister Circle. It will discuss trauma, safety and psychological wellness among women.

It takes place Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Center for Community Transformation at 1530 Madison Ave. SE in Grand Rapids. It will be guided by Kalamazoo College Counseling Center Director Dr. Kenlanna Ferguson. Registration information can be found here.

The series of community conversations was designed to address the current social climate facing African Americans, including systemic racism, policing, health inequities and more.