Former worker claims racism at Founders Brewing

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former employee of Founders Brewing Company has filed a lawsuit against the brewery alleging racial discrimination.

Tracy Evans, who is African-American, said he worked at Founders in Grand Rapids and then the company's Canal Street Brewing in Detroit for about four years.

In the 15-page suit filed in federal court in Detroit in August, Evans said he was watched more closely and disciplined more harshly than his white co-workers. He also said his co-workers used racial slurs toward him.

He went on to claim he was denied a promotion and eventually fired this year because of his race and in retaliation for complaining about the way he had been treated.

Evans is seeking more than $75,000 in lost wages, damages and attorney fees.

Founders has denied the allegations.