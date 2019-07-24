Former WLHT radio host dies at age 65

An undated courtesy photo of Geri Acevedo from her online obituary with Dignity Memorial.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A longtime West Michigan radio host has died.

Geri Acevedo died Tuesday in Carrollton, Texas, according to her online obituary. She was 65. The cause of her death has not been released.

Working in radio and TV in several states for some 40 years, she went by Geri Jarvis on the air. She was on WLHT 95.7 in Grand Rapids from 1987 the early 2000s, during which time she and her husband Dave Jagger did a morning show together. It was among the highest rated shows around for about 15 years.

Acevedo leaves behind her husband and two grown daughters.

A memorial service will be held Saturday in Texas. Memorial contributions may be made to the Operation Kindness Animal Shelter.