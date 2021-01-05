Mix 95.7 radio host dies after cancer battle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A longtime West Michigan radio host has died.

Connie Kellie died Monday after a short battle with liver cancer, according to Townsquare Media Grand Rapids. She was 52.

Working in radio in several states for more than 20 years, she joined WLHT Mix 95.7 in Grand Rapids in 2012, during which time she and her longtime on-air partner Fish Calloway did a morning show together, “Connie and Fish Morning Show.”

Kellie leaves behind her husband, Dan.

Memorial contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish Michigan.