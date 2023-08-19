GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former pitcher for the Detroit Tigers is helping raise money to renovate a historic ballpark.

As a teenager, Dave Rozema played at Grand Rapids’ Valley Field, now known as Sullivan Field.

Now, Rozema is helping raise funds to revitalize the ballpark. On Saturday, for a $100 donation, hitters could take 10 swings off him.

Fans of Valley Field, the group working with the city of Grand Rapids to restore Sullivan Field, told News 8 in July they’re working to create “a park for all.”

“I didn’t realize all the things they do: concerts, movies, baseball games, name it,” Rozema said. “So if people could come together at Valley Field, or Sullivan Field, it’s a beautiful thing.”

Among those in attendance Saturday was Bob Sullivan, the field’s namesake. Sullivan coached there for years and remembers when the field was built in the 1930s. It has since fallen into disrepair.

He told News 8 those working to revitalize the ballpark are “doing a fine thing.”

“There’s a lot of kids that go on and play high school and college ball that learn to play here as Little Leaguers,” Sullivan said. “I’m proud of the field.”

Organizers said they are about halfway to their $4.2 million goal. Saturday’s event raised about $5,000.