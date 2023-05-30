GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Former state Rep. David LaGrand is running for Grand Rapids mayor.

“I know Grand Rapids and I love our city,” LaGrand said in a Tuesday release announcing his candidacy. “We are facing real challenges right now but we also have real opportunities to make our community better for everyone who lives here.”

The mayoral election is next year.

LaGrand listed housing and homelessness, public safety, the environment and government transparency among his platform issues.

A Democrat, he served Grand Rapids in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2015 to 2022. Before that, he was on the Grand Rapids Public Schools Board of Education and before that, the Grand Rapids City Commission. He was previously an assistant prosecutor in Kent County and private attorney. Now, he’s a businessman — an owner and manager at Long Road Distillers.

Current Mayor Rosalynn Bliss cannot run again due to term limits. She has been mayor since 2016. Before that, she was a city commissioner.