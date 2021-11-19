Former Shiraz Grille to become Michigan’s first Mr. and Mrs. Crab

A Nov. 18, 2021 photo shows the former Shiraz Grille at 2739 Breton Road SE in Grand Rapids, which is slated to be renovated into a Mr. and Mrs. Crab restaurant.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly a year after Shiraz Grille shut down, a new restaurant is getting ready to take over the Grand Rapids space.

P&P Enterprises LLC, which is registered to former Shiraz Grille owner Ali Ghebleh, plans to transform the restaurant on Breton Road just north of 28th Street into a Mr. and Mrs. Crab.

(An undated courtesy photo shows the inside of Shiraz Grille, located on Breton Road near 28th Street SE in Grand Rapids.)

The Florida-based restaurant chain serves up customized seafood boils, the company website states. Guests pick out the seafood they want, then the culinary staff cook it with Szechuan spices and toss it with sauce in a seafood boil bag.

This will be Mr. and Mrs. Crab’s first location in Michigan and second restaurant outside Florida. Since its inception four years ago, Mr. and Mrs. Crab has grown to 19 Florida locations and one restaurant in Mississippi.

(A Nov. 18, 2021 photo shows the former Shiraz Grille at 2739 Breton Road SE in Grand Rapids, which is slated to be renovated into a Mr. and Mrs. Crab restaurant.)

P&P Enterprises LLC expects to make about $280,000 in improvements to the restaurant space at 2739 Breton Road SE. Contractors will take down some of the partition walls and finishes inside the restaurant and install new partition walls. The plans outlined in a Nov. 9 permit request to the city also include adding new finishes and kitchen equipment.