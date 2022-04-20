GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Rockford police lieutenant pleaded guilty to a second misdemeanor charge related to a December hit-and-run.

Aaron Michael Sawyer pleaded guilty in a Grand Rapids court Tuesday for making a false report to police on Dec. 9, 2021. His sentence was delayed six months. It will be dismissed entirely if he abides by his probation requirements from an earlier charge.

In February, Sawyer pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor of failing to stop at the scene of a property damage accident. A Hudsonville District County judge sentenced him to nine months of probation and a fine of $620, court documents said.

Sawyer made the crash report in Grand Rapids, but it was deemed false because the hit-and-run crash actually happened near Jenison, a spokesperson for the Grand Rapids Police Department previously told News 8.

He was placed on administrative leave and later resigned from his position.

He was the subject of a Target 8 investigation in 2015 after he was arrested for speeding and drunken driving. Sawyer was accused of driving twice the legal limit. He pleaded guilty to drunk driving and did not receive any jail time. At the time of the 2015 incident, Sawyer served as a police sergeant at the Rockford Department of Public Safety. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2017.

His next hearing date has not been set yet.