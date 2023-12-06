GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Diatribe, a Grand Rapids nonprofit that works to connect art and activism, is seeking a new leader after reaching a separation agreement with its former executive director, the organization said Tuesday.

This comes months after The Diatribe placed Marcel Price, its chief inspiration architect and co-founder, on administrative leave to investigate “internal complaints regarding treatment of personnel.” While the organization did not clarify the nature of these complaints, it said in a July statement that the decision did not stem from financial mismanagement, nor did it stem from “recent personal Facebook posts regarding an intimate relationship.”

On Tuesday, The Diatribe announced Price has parted ways with the organization after reaching a formal separation agreement with the Board of Directors.

“The Diatribe recognizes Mr. Price has come to realize that his passion lies in creating content and inspiring others rather than in managing the day to day operations of an organization,” wrote the president of the Board of Directors, Sean Duffie, in a statement posted to social media. “This, together with personal reasons, led him to the conclusion that he should step away from the organization to assess how to best apply his vision and skills in another setting.”

Duffie wrote that the separation is in the best interest of both parties.

Price said on Instagram that he had “decided to voluntarily leave” after spending a decade with The Diatribe.

Now, the organization is seeking a full-time executive director or co-directors, according to the statement. The Diatribe says its staff, contractors and community stakeholders will be a vital part of the search.