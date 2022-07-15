GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Years after Israels Windows Floors & More closed its 28th Street showroom to the public, a new business is getting ready to reopen the space.

“Because this building has been at that corner for a long time, people recognize this building like Israels Furniture. The only difference is this is going to be a different kind of business,” project contractor Juan Davis said.

Total Liquor plans to redevelop the glass building at the corner of 28th Street and Breton Road into “a destination for everyones (sic) libation needs.” The Grand Rapids Planning Commission Thursday approved a special land use permit for the business, which is expected to create 10 to 15 jobs.

“I first of all want to support this project and say how exciting it is to see something going into this building which has been vacant. In particular to see a liquor store that is so open; often they’re pretty closed up,” Grand Rapids Planning Commission member Susan Shannon said.

Photos provided to the Grand Rapids Planning Commission shows the former Israels showroom (left) which is slated to become Total Liquor (right).

Total Liquor is locally owned by the same people who operate Beer City, Bourbon Street and Knappa Valley. Owner Vik Singh says Total Liquor will mirror its sister stores with an upscale, welcoming atmosphere and a focus on craft beer as well as bourbon, scotches and whiskeys that are hard to get.

“This is a market that has grown immensely over the past few years. We do not want to be another party store, but more so a destination at the ranks of International Beverage, Smittys and Martha’s Vineyard,” the owners stated in paperwork submitted to the planning commission.

The 5,000-square-foot showroom will feature a 900-square-foot beer cave owners say will be one of the largest of its kind. Project leaders say the beer cave will also feature glass windows so travelers stopped at the traffic light outside can see what’s in stock.

Singh says he bought his father-in-law’s business, Big Man’s Party Store at 1321 E. Fulton Street, and is transferring the liquor license to his new Total Liquor store. Singh’s father-in-law also owns B&B Liquor Store nearby on 28th Street, which they plan to close within a year and reopen as Big Man’s Party Store. Singh said the move means less competition for the family businesses and a better fit for Big Man’s Party Store, which will move from an inner-city neighborhood corner to a commercial corridor that sees more than 50,000 vehicles each day.

Once renovations are complete, Total Liquor plans to be open 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.