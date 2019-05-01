GVSU alum to pitch on ‘Shark Tank'

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An undated courtesy photo of DeskView co-founders Jason Grohowski and Mike Bolos. (DeskView)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An undated courtesy photo of DeskView co-founders Jason Grohowski and Mike Bolos. (DeskView)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Grand Valley State University student will appear on ABC’s “Shark Tank” on Sunday.

Jason Grohowski is originally from Alpena, but attended GVSU.

After spending several years in Grand Rapids for college, he moved to Chicago and worked in commercial real estate. During that time he met Mike Bolos, and the two eventually launched their business.

"DeskView in general is a standing desk. Its work surface is 14 inches deep by 24 inches wide, so it’s the perfect amount of space to fit a 15-inch plus laptop and your coffee, your phone — everything you need to get your work done during the day. The best thing about it is it saves so much space,” Grohowski explained during a video phone call Wednesday.

The pair began their venture with a Kickstarter campaign and have sold a couple thousand units across 60 countries, Grohowski said. Now, they are preparing for the boost in sales that will likely come from “Shark Tank.”

"(It was) incredible, the most incredible experience. We're so excited. The amount of exposure you get from something like ‘Shark Tank’ is just, is a dream come true for any business owner, to have your product on there to really get it in front of millions of viewers,” said Grohowski.

DeskView is simple to use and to move.

"(It uses) suction cups. Literally just pull the lever, it pops off, and you can move it to wherever you want,” Grahowski explained. “We get that question quite a lot — people want to use it somewhere, take it down and put it up somewhere else, so they ask if you can install and uninstall. And so we made it super easy in order to do that.”

DeskView only weighs 7 ½ to 8 pounds and can hold up to 40 pounds of items.

"Either if you are in an apartment or if you are in an office space, you have glass. Even right over here next to me, there is a glass-back whiteboard. It can work on that as well,” Grohowski said. "It really frees up your environment and gives you the option to have a standing desk to realize the health and wellness benefits of standing up and working upright with good posture and increasing productivity."

The product mainly works on glass but also on other smooth nonporous surfaces like certain metals, steel and tiles.

The creators of DeskView can’t yet say if they were picked up by a “shark” investor because of a non-disclosure agreement. The answer will come when their episode airs on WOTV 4 Sunday at 10 p.m.

----

Online:

DeskView