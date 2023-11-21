GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Grand Rapids City Commissioner has announced she will be running for mayor.

Senita Lenear’s second term as Third Ward City Commissioner ended Dec. 31, 2022. Nearly a year later, she has announced a 2024 bid to lead the city, as Mayor Rosalynn Bliss’ term ends.

“As mayor, my focus will be to fully invest in the economic development plan, SAFE Task Force, Third Ward Equity Fund, fully implement the City’s carbon neutral goals, river restoration, amphitheater and Lead reduction initiatives, while exploring A2P, intentional redevelopment along Alpine, 28th Street and Plainfield, and other innovative ideas,” Lenear wrote in a news release. “Additionally, I am eager to see the county-wide work regarding affordable housing elevated to include neighboring municipalities.”

Lenear was first elected to the Grand Rapids board in 2013 and was the first Black woman on the commission. Her work there included serving as chairwoman for Mayor Heartwell’s Safe Alliance for Everyone Task Force, which aimed to reduce violence in the community. She previously served on the Grand Rapids Public Schools board.

“I am committed to the City of Grand Rapids and would be honored to use my experience, listening ear, business acumen, ability to collaborate to get the best results and interest in serving the city as a whole,” Lenear wrote.

She encouraged anyone wanting to engage with her directly to email vote@SenitaforMayor.com.