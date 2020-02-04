Former Grand Rapids CC provost dies

Former Grand Rapids Community College President Steven Ender gives Emeritus Faculty recognition to Dr. Velvie Green in 2012. (Courtesy GRCC)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Former Grand Rapids Community College Provost Velvie Green died on Saturday. She was 64.

Green began her educational career at Grand Rapids Public Schools, teaching five years at Creston and Central high schools.

She then spent 15 years as a faculty member in GRCC’s business department, serving five years as the department chair.

Green went on to serve as assistant dean for the School of Workforce Development, followed by five years as an associate provost and dean for that department. She then served three years as provost and executive vice president for Academic and Student Affairs.

In 2006, Green became the president of Glendale Community College in Arizona. She retired in 2011.

Green’s full obituary can be found online.