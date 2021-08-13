Former Grand Rapids cat rescue site to become vet clinic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The former home of Crash’s Landing cat rescue will soon welcome back felines.

On Thursday, the Grand Rapids Planning Commission approved a special use permit for a new cat veterinary clinic at 1545 Diamond Ave. NE, near Sweet Street in the city’s Creston neighborhood.

The clinic owner is Dr. Jennifer Gillum, the same veterinarian who founded and operated Crash’s Landing at the site for 17 years.

She told the board her cat rescue organization moved out of the building in May to a facility on the corner of River Hill and Linden Drive NW in Grand Rapids to better fit its needs.

Gillum told the board she’s very familiar with the Creston area. In addition to running her rescue there, she lived two blocks away for 13 years.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for me professionally to embark on my own practice in a neighborhood that I have very special ties to,” said Gillum, who currently works at Clyde Park Veterinary Clinic in Wyoming.

Gillum said her 2,400 square-foot cat clinic would house fewer cats than Crash’s Landing did when it was on the same site. She plans to only operate during traditional business hours about four days a week.