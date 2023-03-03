GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Grand Rapids city employee who skimmed more than $60,000 from auction sales will not serve jail time.

Lenee Brooks was sentenced Jan. 25 to a year of probation, 150 hours of community service and about $1,200 in fines and fees.

Brooks’ job with the city was to oversee public auctions of impounded vehicles. Investigators say she stole some of the money collected and altered the city’s paperwork to make it look like everything was in order. Paperwork from the vendor that conducted the auctions showed discrepancies in how much vehicles were sold for and how much was making it to city hall in four auctions between March 2019 and October 2020.

Brooks was charged with felony embezzlement between $50,000 and $100,000 in January 2022.

She pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of embezzlement up to $20,000 on Sept. 28. She had been scheduled to stand trial starting Oct. 17.

A spokesperson previously told News 8 Brooks was no longer employed by the city and that protocol changes had been made to prevent future embezzlement.