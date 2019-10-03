Former GR Press columnist Pete DeMaagd dies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Pete DeMaagd, who wrote for the Grand Rapids Press for some 50 years, has died.

He was 91.

DeMaagd, whose given name was Wallace but who went by Pete, was born in Grand Rapids, went to Michigan State University and served two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

DeMaagd was first a reporter for the Grand Rapids Press, then moved on to writing the “Pete’s Day” and “Dining Out” columns, the latter alongside his wife Tuti. He retired in 2000.

He died Monday at a care center in Holland, his family told the Press. According to his online obituary, there will not be funeral services for DeMaagd at his request.