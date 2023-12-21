GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Grand Rapids nightclub is suing the city for alleged discrimination and gross negligence, claiming it was denied adequate protection.

Ambiance GR, a Black-owned nightclub that permanently closed in November 2022, was located on Pearl Street near Ottawa Avenue. Its complaint, dated Dec. 20, was filed against the city of Grand Rapids, the Grand Rapids Police Department and officers.

The nightclub claims it met with city officials, seeking assistance for issues like the “disruptive conduct” of crowds of non-patrons gathering outside, but the problems were not addressed and the nightclub’s requests for increased patrol services were not fulfilled.

“Before, during, and after Ambiance GR’s presence in downtown Grand Rapids, when similarly positioned white owned downtown businesses requested the same increase patrol services, that Ambiance GR was seeking, the City found a way to provide that increased level of police protection and services that it had denied Ambiance GR,” the complaint reads.

The nightclub claims when it hired private security, Grand Rapids police barred these companies from providing services outside the walls of Ambiance GR, but police “made no effort to police the outside area of Ambiance GR” despite the nightclub’s requests.

Police are also accused of associating criminal complaints with the nightclub, “even though Ambiance GR had nothing to do with the criminal complaint.”

Ambiance GR says its constitutional right to fair and equal treatment was violated, and it suffered physical and emotional injury, decreased revenue and loss of reputation.

The complaint was originally filed in Kent County’s 17th Circuit Court but has been removed to federal court.

The city told News 8 it does not comment on pending litigation.