GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tommy Doles is a football player turned author, and he has written a new book about knowing when its time to say goodbye to something that you love.

Doles, who is the son of WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, started his football career at Grand Rapids Christian and went on to play college ball at Northwestern University. When he was left undrafted at the bottom of the NFL roster, he was left jaded.

Eventually, Doles found himself in Paris, where he re-discovered his love of the game. His latest adventure is writing a book about the end of his football career and his final season in Paris called “Gridiron Redemption: The NFL, Paris, and a Pandemic.”

He is now the Assistant Athletic Director at Lincoln Memorial University in Knoxville, Tennessee. You can find his book on Amazon.