GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A longtime community leader is again battling cancer.

Former Festival of the Arts Executive Director David Abbott is recovering from his seventh round of the illness.

His first go-round was at the age of 20. This time, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, which he admits frightened him. But surgery this spring was successful and he wrapped up his last round of chemotherapy this week.

“I’m swearing that this is done. Like, I am tired of it, I am sick of it,” he said. “I just don’t have it in me to do another. So I’m trying to say, ‘This is it.’ I am treating this like a finality.”

He’s putting it out into the world that this seventh round with cancer will be his last.

Abbott fought the battle the same way he did the previous six times, with strength and determination. One thing that has changed is his appearance: he lost 70 pounds, plus his hair and full beard.

“It’s wonderful to have people say, ‘Gosh, you look great,'” Abbott said. “Yes, and when I look in the mirror, I don’t recognize the person who I see because I am so physically different.”

He copes with the change by focusing on his attire, always dressed immaculately as he heads to work each day. He often posts photos of his outfits on social media. He said it’s important to be open about his cancer journey to raise awareness and to keep his friends and loved ones up to date on how he’s doing.

“It is not anything you should hide and try to keep from others,” he said. “It is a story that consistently needs to be told because we need the help. We need the support of friends and family and community in order to feel like we have purpose.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to support Abbott’s medical and living expenses.