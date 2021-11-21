Marijuana shop owners holding turkey giveaway on Thanksgiving eve

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men with former marijuana convictions are teaming up to make this a memorable holiday for this in need.

Casey Kornoelje, owner of Pharmhouse Wellness, and Ryan Basore, owner of Redemption Cannabis will be giving away 100 free turkeys on Thanksgiving eve.

The two were charged with marijuana crimes before their plant became legal in the state.

“It’s been a rough year for people everywhere with the pandemic and we wanted to do

something that might make the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday a bit easier for anyone in need,” said Kornoelje. “It’s important for people to know that a cannabis business is not that different than any other

business when it comes to supporting the people in our community. Providing this traditional

part of a Thanksgiving meal is our honor.”

The giveaway will kick off at 9 a.m. at Pharmhouse Wellness at 833 Wealthy St. SW. Anyone over the age 18 years old can pick up a turkey.