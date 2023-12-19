GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Immigrant Rights Center reports it’s identified a dozen minors who were victimized by a former youth counselor at a Grand Rapids shelter for unaccompanied minors run by Bethany Christian Services.

Alfredo Ramos Quixan, 24, was arrested and charged in one of those cases in August, but attorneys for children in federal custody in Michigan told Target 8 they’re aware of “at least” twelve alleged victims.

“Our sense is that as long as (Ramos Quixan) was able to during the term of his employment (with Bethany Christian Services), he was engaging in some form of abuse of children,” said Ana Raquel Devereaux, one of the managing attorneys for the children’s program at the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center (MIRC). “There (were) instances of displaying (inappropriate) images, of touching, of requests for sexual acts,” explained Devereaux in a Zoom interview with Target 8.

The attorney noted that MIRC is still in the process of reaching out to young immigrants, now scattered across the country, who passed through the Grand Rapids shelter during the two years Ramos Quixan was employed there.

“This should not happen,” Devereaux told News 8. “There should be a lot of systems and protections and oversights in place to prevent (abuse) … These children were in systems where the abuser had significant power over them … They arrived without parents or guardians. They’re in the country without any of those connections yet. They don’t speak English yet.”

According to court documents obtained by Target 8, Ramos Quixan targeted boys between the ages of 13 and 17 and regularly transported minors alone.

In the alleged assault that prompted the criminal charges, Grand Rapids Police said the victim “detailed two separate occasions, within the past three months, in which Ramos Quixan tried to kiss him, touched his thigh, butt, and penis over his clothes and requested that (the victim) allow him to give him oral sex.”

One of those alleged assaults occurred at Ramos Quixan’s apartment in Grand Rapids, according to court records.

Ramos Quixan’s defense attorney told Target 8 her client is innocent of the charges.

“Mr. Ramos Quixan asserts his innocence,” wrote attorney, Marissa Barkema, in an email to Target 8. “… And he remains innocent unless he is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”

In a Facebook post after Target 8’s initial report on the case, the immigrant rights center called on Bethany Christian Services to reveal the findings of its internal investigation, any systemic failures that allowed the alleged abuse and the steps taken to better protect unaccompanied minors in Bethany Christian’s care.

Target 8 obtained the state’s special investigation report on the incident, as well as the corrective action plan Bethany Christian was required to submit to regulators within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

According to court documents, Ramos Quixan immigrated from Guatemala and had once been a client himself in the refugee program at Bethany Christian Services.

During that time, a court affidavit said Ramos Quixan was reported for allegedly touching the thigh of a fellow shelter resident.

In its corrective action plan, Bethany Christian told state regulators it’s revising its policy on hiring former clients, adding a “conflict of interest analysis” to ensure the agency checks those applicants’ client case files for any potential red flags.

Bethany said it will also ensure all staff receive Mandated Reporter and Grooming trainings upon their hire and “every twelve months thereafter.”

The agency said it’s strengthening its off-site supervision procedures too, adding “GPS tracking of all outings with daily supervisor review,” and increased staffing whenever possible, among other measures.

“There will be a minimum of 1 staff per 8 minors, as best practice and when possible, there will be a 2 staff minimum for each outing and more when there are clients with high needs or for outings that require extra supervision,” wrote Bethany in the plan submitted to MDHHS.

Target 8 shared the state’s report and Bethany Christian Services’ correction plan with the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center.

“We are grateful for the MDHHS’ attention to this, and we will also continue our requests for further root cause analysis (of the alleged abuse),” wrote Devereaux in an email to Target 8. “In particular, none of (the planned changes) would effectively address the culture of silence and belief that reporting (alleged abuse) will make you have to stay in custody longer. The grooming training may add to staff’s capacity to flag concerning behavior but we would want to see more specifics addressing how staff is empowered to report grooming behavior.”

MIRC also emphasized that it hopes Bethany Christian Services will continue to consider hiring former unaccompanied children.

“MIRC would … hope that this will be implemented in such a way that former clients who have valuable lived experience are still able to participate in serving unaccompanied youth,” wrote Devereaux. “The basic information about the (hiring) policy listed here appears calculated to ensure that it would still be possible to have employees who are former clients, and we will be watching and hoping that implementation is managed to prevent further (abuse) incidents while still incorporating this rich experience.”

Bethany Christian Services previously declined an on-camera interview, instead sending a statement: “Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of children. While we cannot comment on active and ongoing investigations, we are committed to fully cooperating with the authorities.”

Grand Rapids Police told Target 8 it has not identified victims beyond the one case in which charges have already been filed.

“We have followed up on all names given to the department. If any new information comes forward, we will investigate,” wrote GRPD Public Information Officer Jennifer Kalczuk in an email to Target 8.

Ramos Quixan, 24, is currently charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct involving one alleged victim, including felony assault with intent to commit penetration.

According to court records, he was arrested by GRPD Aug. 24 and released from the Kent County Correctional Facility Sept. 13 on a $25,000 cash surety bond.

He’s also required to wear a GPS tether as he awaits trial.