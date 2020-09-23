Former ArtPrize staffer worried for event’s future

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The future of ArtPrize could be grim, according to a blog post from a former higher up.

Kevin Buist, who most recently served as the artistic director and acting co-executive director, was a part of the team that launched ArtPrize in 2009.

Since then, it’s become one of the largest art festivals in the nation. There are several pieces of art that remain throughout the city of Grand Rapids from past events.

In June, the ArtPrize board of directors announced they were canceling this year’s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a release, they said they were putting all operations on hold to “evaluate the possibility of future events.”

On Monday, Buist took to his blog saying it was a decision many were not privy to. He declined an on-camera interview.

In the blog post, Buist says following a slew of event cancellations, in May his team presented two options for the ArtPrize event. The first was to host the event accommodating for social distancing guidelines and other health recommendations from the state. The other option was to postpone the event until 2021 and figure out how to stretch resources for the year.

Buist says the board quickly got behind the first option, but when his team presented a plan on a socially distanced ArtPrize the following month, the mood was much different.

“Eight days later we found out that not only had they decided to cancel the 2020 event, they were also ‘suspending operations,’ which meant putting the entire staff on indefinite furlough,” he said in the post.

Buist says he and 13 other employees were left updating their resumes. He says he believes the manner in which the event was canceled could mean an early demise of the organization as a whole.

“The conversations I was able to have with board members indicated that they were thinking about the future in a very binary way: Either a full, traditional ArtPrize could happen in 2021 or it could not. Of course no one knows yet what large events will look like in the fall of 2021, but that uncertainty is also a form of opportunity,” said Buist.

Buist says in the post he believes it will take board members taking a risk to find future success.

“Art will go on, people and institutions and energy will always find ways to follow and support what artists do. The institutions that survive will be the ones that have the creativity to adapt to a changing world and the courage to see what art shows us,” said Buist.

News 8 reached out to the board members of ArtPrize to ask about the future of the event but have not heard back.