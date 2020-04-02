Ford Museum offering virtual tours amid virus outbreak

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum is now offering virtual tours led by the museum’s curator — all for free.

In these tours, viewers get an inside look at the different stages of the 38th president’s life. It’s basically what you would see at the museum but on your phone or computer.

The museum curator said he does not want to see any brain drain during this lockdown.

“While we are toiling away at our homes, we need to feed ourselves in different ways,” said Don Holloway, curator of the museum. “And one of the ways we need to feed ourselves is intellectually and culturally. This exhibit gives people the opportunity to see important figures who came out of Grand Rapids, how Grand Rapids influenced him and then how he came forth with his career.”

