Ford airport unveils news Native American sculpture

The sculpture at the Grand Rapids airport by Anishinaabe artist Jason Quigno (courtesy Gerald R. Ford International Airport)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport has unveiled a new sculpture to celebrate Native American culture.

On April 22, Earth Day, the Grand Rapids airport installed the piece by Anishinaabe sculptor Jason Quigno, it announced in a Thursday release.

The piece, titled “Aankobiisinging Eshki-kakamigak,” or “Connection to Creation,” depicts a turtle with a fire pillar on its shell and four eagle heads at the top.

“One of my purposes in life as an Anishinaabe man and sculptor is to honor my ancestors,” Quigno said in the release. “My intention is to share a portion of the Anishinaabek’s beautiful history, our stories and rich traditions in stone.”

The sculpture can be found near the baggage claim area.

“I made this for the airport and its visitors, but also for my Anishanabe people, for them to feel proud,” Quigno said. “One of their own is making a monument to honor them.”