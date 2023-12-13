GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport has introduced new video boards aimed to improve the experience for those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

The airport has enlisted the help of Signapse, a company that blends the power of artificial intelligence and other technological advances to help those who use sign language. The company has provided a program that takes messages and translates them into American Sign Language.

A signer is shown on the screen relaying the messages alongside captions at the bottom to help those who understand ASL and those who don’t. It is a new way for the airport to make travel easier for everyone.

“The Gerald R. Ford Airport really wants our facility to be welcoming to all of the guests that utilize our facility, including those in the deaf and hard of hearing community. And this is one way that we can take steps toward making that a reality,” Tom Cizauskas, the airport’s business administration manager, said.

Signapse allows messages at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport to be broadcasted to those who are deaf or heard of hearing.

Signapse allows messages at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport to be broadcasted to those who are deaf or heard of hearing.

As of now, the boards are only in select places within the Ford Airport, and these test programs are only in a handful of airports across the country. There is still research being done, but for those in the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities, this is a positive first step.

“My first response was just, I felt almost inspired. I looked into the airport and I saw somebody signing, I saw captions and it just made everything so accessible,” Nancy Piersma said.

Signapse is just one of a handful of businesses that have teamed up with the Ford Airport as part of the fourth round of the airport’s Ford Launchpad for Innovative Technologies and Entrepreneurship. Some of the other companies include aviation support and mobile power stations.

As for the Signapse boards, the airport is planning on adding more in the future that will not only convey regular messaging but also be able to update in real-time with gate changes and flight delays.

You can learn more about Signapse and the video boards by clicking here.