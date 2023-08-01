GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An event later this month in Grand Rapids is all about celebrating the taco.

The GR8 Taco Fest is happening Aug. 19 near downtown. The event will feature more than 40 food trucks and restaurant vendor booths, all dedicated to celebrating the creative ways you can make a taco.

This is the first year for the taco fest. Alan Tomlinson, president of GR8 Food Trucks says besides the classic tacos, different vendors will be creating special ones just for the event.

“For example, Fire and Rice, we’re going to see a fire and rice paella taco. Pressed In Time is going to create an entire taco menu just for this event. We’re excited to see what Dune Buggy comes up with their kind of burger-themed taco,” Tomlinson said.

The first annual GR8 Taco Fest is happening Saturday, Aug. 19 on the corner of Front Avenue and Sixth Street. In addition to all the delicious food, there will be music, vendors, and a beer tent.