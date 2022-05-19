GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan food truck season kicks off this weekend.

The Roll’N Out Food Truck Festival takes place Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Ottawa Avenue and Calder Plaza in Grand Rapids.

A total of 34 trucks will take part, serving everything from tacos to pizza to shaved ice. Kona Ice owner Damien Parker now has three vehicles. He said the food truck community is like a family.

Parker said they all look out for one another and love events like the Roll’N Out Festival because it’s a chance to support one another.

A person adds flavor to their shaved ice from Kona Ice.

Food truck Kona Ice.

Damien Parker, the owner of Kona Ice, serves a customer.

The trucks will line up on both sides of Ottawa Avenue, plus there will be entertainment on the Calder Plaza stage and a picnic area. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket to enjoy the live music.

More information can be found on Facebook.

For the full conversation with Damien Parker, watch the video in the player above.