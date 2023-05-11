GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The fifth annual Roll’n Out Food Truck Fest, a free event with 44 food trucks, dozens of merchants, live entertainment and family activities, will be on May 21 in downtown Grand Rapids.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. It will take place near Calder Plaza and the parking deck of Fifth Third Bank along Ottawa Avenue NW. Food trucks will be parked down Ottawa Avenue from Michigan Street to Lyon Street.

There will be three sets of live music, starting at 11:30 a.m. with Price Project. At 2 p.m., popular Spanish-language band La Furia Del Ritmo will play. Then, party band Brena will perform at 5 p.m. PJ Da DJ will play music between sets.

Customers can earn a $5 food truck voucher to spend in exchange for donating specific food items to Kids’ Food Basket. The Kids’ Food Basket truck, which will be in the Kids Activities Area, is seeking donations of fruit cups and pouches, pudding cups, meat sticks, 8-pound or extra large brown lunch bags and bulk trail mix, Cheerios, pretzels and cheese crackers.

The festival is hosted by the Grand Rapids Food Truck Association, in collaboration with the City of Grand Rapids Office of Special Events, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and other sponsors.