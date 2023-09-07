GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The first weekend of ArtPrize will be accompanied by a food truck festival in downtown Grand Rapids.

Organizers say the Art of Food Festival will include over 30 mobile food businesses, ranging from Mexican food to barbecue to artisan ice cream.

The event will take place on Calder Plaza and Ottawa Avenue between Michigan Street and Lyon Street.

The Art of Food Festival will run Sept. 15 through Sept. 17. On Friday and Saturday, you can drop in anytime from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Sunday, you can visit between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Organizers say the event is free to attend.