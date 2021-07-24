Food Network spotlighting Eastown Cereal Cafe

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re into having options, you might want to check out Eastown Cereal Cafe, a Grand Rapids restaurant attracting national attention.

“Right now, you see over 100 boxes of cereal up here,” says 18-year-old Taylor Kyle, the owner of the cereal bar. “Downstairs we have way more.”

The recent East Kentwood High School graduate says her family helped her turn the idea into reality.

“What sparked the idea is the love of cereal in my family,” Kyle said. “I originally pitched idea to my parents who are also business owners, but they told me to do it.”

The cereal bar opened in February when she was wrapping up her senior year.

“I had school, track practice, then come up here,” Kyle said.

Kyle’s cereal bar is attracting a loyal following.

“They love cereal,” Kyle said of her customers. “It just amazes me, they come in bright and early in morning, in evening and late at night. They want us to stay open a little later.”

A couple of weeks ago Kyle received an unexpected phone call at work.

“I was very surprised and excited,” Kyle said. “I was like you guys, guess who just called me? The Food Network just called.”

The network is coming to West Michigan to spotlight Kyle and Eastown Cereal Cafe. The shoot is scheduled for August 10.

“Basically, giving a rundown, the history of cereal, where it started and how I’m incorporating cereal into my business,” Kyle said.

Eastown Cereal Cafe is a family business. Her brother Edward Christian helps prepare orders. Her parents Tony and Karmen provide guidance.

“It’s a blessing, really is,” said Karmen. “We are extremely grateful for the opportunity Taylor has to not only showcase her talent and her eagerness to be an entrepreneur, but also be a blessing to up and coming youth who may have aspirations to be entrepreneurs.”

The young entrepreneur is also a standout on the track, and will run collegiately at Indiana Tech University. Though Kyle will be away from her business, Eastown Cereal Cafe will still operate as normal.

One of her long-term goals is to open more cereal bars in other cities.