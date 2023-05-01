GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — John Ball Zoo is hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year next month.

The money raised at the “RendeZoo” event will be used to help the zoo educate children and families, save endangered species and celebrate wildlife.

The event took a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic but it’s been going on for about 30 years.

Kelsea Wierenga, the development events manager at the zoo, said guests can expect an exciting evening with a strolling dinner from either Donkey Taqueria or Applause Catering, drinks and the live band Mac Daddy.

There will be unique animal experiences and the ongoing Grand Rapids Lantern Festival as a backdrop.

RendeZoo is happening June 9 from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at John Ball Zoo. General admission tickets are $150. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the John Ball Zoo website.