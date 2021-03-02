Food giveaway in Grand Rapids this afternoon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County officials are holding a food giveaway Tuesday afternoon to help a few hundred families in need.

It’s being held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Eastern Avenue Christian Reformed Church located on Eastern Avenue between Wealthy and Franklin streets in Grand Rapids.

Volunteers will be handing out boxes filled with frozen food, dry goods and much more to some 300 families. Those who take part are asked to dress for the weather, wear a mask and be prepared to wait outside.

County officials say this is one of several food drives they have hosted this year, giving out more than 1.6 million pounds of food. They say there has been a significant uptick in families in need but over the last few months they have finally started to see numbers go down.

“Right when the pandemic first hit, we did an emergency food distribution to try to address some of those needs that a lot of people were expressing that they had. A lot of people were facing unemployment, food stamps still hadn’t kicked in for the maximum amount and we were seeing a lot of people. In the most recent months, it has kind of dwindled down,” said Jennifer Smith, community resource specialist for the Kent County food distribution program.

Officials say they expect to give away all of the food they packed today.