Food, fireworks at New Year’s ball drop in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the new year comes the return of the ball drop in downtown Grand Rapids.

Townsquare Media and other sponsors are putting on the event. There will be five performances; four drink tents serving beer, wine, cocktails and champagne; food trucks; fireworks and a ball drop. The first tent was already up Monday afternoon.

It has been years since downtown hosted a ball drop. It returns in a new location on Monroe Avenue in front of DeVos Place.

“We really are in the center of it all and I think it’s going to be amazing for people on the highway that will be looking over, saying, ‘What’s going on down there in downtown Grand Rapids?'” event organizer Kristen Aidif said. “It’s the Grand Rapids ball drop.”

Monroe Avenue will be closed from Michigan Street to Lyon Street starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday to accommodate the party.

>>PDF: Event map

The event space opens to the public at 4 p.m. Tuesday. General admission to the event is free, but you need a ticket that you can pick up at one of several shops around Grand Rapids. VIP tickets are $65.

—–

Inside woodtv.com:

New Year’s Eve events around West Michigan