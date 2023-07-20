GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) — A group of entrepreneurs in Grand Rapids will turn up the heat this weekend in the Boston Square neighborhood.

They will offer pick-up and take-out orders from the Kzoo Station. It’ll be the first official pop-up event out of that space.

There are 11 food entrepreneurs participating in the event.

They all use the commercial kitchen at Kzoo station, which launched for Black, Brown and women-owned startups earlier this year.

On July 21, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., you can purchase food from the various “makers” during the pop-up event.

They will offer a variety of meals, including vegan food, soul food, African food, BBQ, pickled vegetables, sweet treats & more. This will be the big day for the inaugural event.

It will continue Saturday and Sunday from noon until 4 p.m. The weekend event will take place at the Kzoo Station located at 1445 Kalamazoo Ave SE.

Some of the makers just became fully licensed through SpringGR‘s Kitchen Incubator Program, and this will be one of their first showings to the community since then. Each of the makers participating in the event is fully licensed.

“This is the first time we are trying our vendors out in the parking lot in the community, so it’s definitely a way to engage the 49507 community and Grand Rapids at large so it’ll just be here in our parking lot. Each maker will have a booth,” SpringGR Kzoo Station manager Elisa Marroquin said.

SpringGR hopes to continue doing this in the future. You can learn more about the opportunities available to local food entrepreneurs at Kzoo station here.