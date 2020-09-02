Flyover commemorates 75 years since end of World War II

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — World War II planes buzzed over downtown Grand Rapids Wednesday in honor of the 75th anniversary of the end of the conflict.

A B-17 Flying Fortress bomber, a C-47 Skytrain, which carried paratroopers, and a B-25 bomber took off from Ypsilanti shortly after 5 p.m. and passed over the State Capitol Building in Lansing around 5:30 p.m.

They arrived in metro Grand Rapids around 6 p.m. Once here, they made a few passes over downtown, where many gathered on the Gillett pedestrian bridge to view the sight.

WWII veteran & his great-grandson (wearing his original uniform) eagerly await today's flyover commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of the war. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/WycUQLa9ch — Jacqueline Francis (@JFrancisTV) September 2, 2020

The flyover was backed by the Greatest Generation Day Committee and the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum.

“We had 21 people from around the state … just looking to make this a great celebration of our Greatest Generation,” John Ryder from the Michigan Heroes Museum, which also helped organize Greatest Generation Day, said. “And here in Grand Rapids, we’re looking to focus on Grand Rapidians and Western Michigan heroes who served our country during World War II.”

Other celebrations are virtual, including a Wednesday evening online event with Fox News anchor Chris Wallace.