GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A modern-day rocketeer took to the skies Tuesday to demonstrate new technology that is used by first responders overseas.

Test pilot Alex Wilson has worked for the U.K. based company Gravity for more than five years. He said since the successful flight of its ‘jet-suites,’ Wilson has flown at more than 200 events.

“It’s genuinely so intuitive and so natural to fly that anyone can do it,” he said. “This isn’t another aircraft, it’s really you flying.”

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. Nope, it’s a man flying in a jet suit!!! @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/T0XC7vtCby — Meghan Anne Bunchman (@MeghanBunchman) August 9, 2022

The demonstration was part of a weeklong expo for Advance Manufacturing at Devos Place.

Wilson said the tech has been used by special forces, maritime boarding and paramedics who fly up mountains to aide stranded hikers.

Test pilot Alex Wilson flies a Gravity ‘jet-suite’ on the Grand River on Aug. 9, 2022.

“They’re not going to be able to carry you away with them, but they’re going to provide CPR. (They) do the first response and get the patient stable before the rest of the crew can come up and get them,” Wilson said.

A public demonstration is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday at Lyon Square.