FlannelJax brings glow-in-the-dark axe throwing to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for something unique to do this October, FlannelJax’s in Grand Rapids is offering its Halloween Glow Throw.

The lights will be turned off for the glow-in-the-dark axe throwing event. You can make a reservation for any day in October.

“When the sun goes down, this is the coolest place in town to throw axes. We have done our targets up with glow-in-the-dark paint, made sure our axes are relatively visible under this cool black light and we have glow-in-the-dark throw the rest of the month,” said Matt Muschiana, the general manager of FlannelJax’s in Grand Rapids.

You can make a reservation for the Halloween Glow Throw online or by phone at 616.466.4635.