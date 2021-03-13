Flanagan’s Irish Pub celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with restrictions

A March 2021 photo shows a shield on the bar at Flanagan’s Irish Pub during the Grand Rapids bar’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Even though many events including Irish on Ionia and downtown parades are canceled this St. Patrick’s Day weekend, a bar in downtown Grand Rapids still found a way to celebrate on Saturday.

“We’ve always done this for the last couple of years,” said Matt Roth, a customer at Flanagan’s Irish Pub. “Getting that little bit of normalcy and also that tradition you kind of do with your friends. So there’s something nice and kind of comforting and familiar about it.”

(A March 2021 photo shows Flanagan’s Irish Pub in Grand Rapids the weekend before St. Patrick’s Day.)

Roth lives in Lowell and was one of the first people at Flanagan’s Saturday morning. He says being able to go out with friends is exactly what he needed.

“(It) kind of puts you at ease a little bit more, that things are getting back to normal,” Roth said.

“We are really thrilled that we get to have at least something,” said Benjamin Stoneman, the general manager of Flanagan’s Irish Pub.

Stoneman says they’re taking precautions Saturday by making people reserve two-hour time blocks in advance, mandating face masks for all visitors and providing outdoor seating.

(A March 2021 photo shows online ordering instructions at Flanagan’s Irish Pub during the Grand Rapids bar’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration.)

“We haven’t seen a lot of people in a long time, so it’ll be nice to be moving around,” bartender Toni Norton said. “People need to come out. I think everybody’s been cooped up for the last year, you know, I think we need this. I think everybody needs this.”

Roth says he feels the restaurant has done a great job at keeping people safe.

“The fact that they’re limiting how long we can be here, having to have masks, having prewrapped silverware, it just feels like they’re doing what they can,” he said.