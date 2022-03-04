Fish shortage causes high prices, cancels Lenten fries

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 28: Fresh fish is displayed at Fresh Meat Seafood Market on July 28, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Supply chain issues and the inflation of fish pricing has hit local companies and area fish fries hard.

West Catholic High School’s President and CEO Cynthia Kneibel said it will not offer its annual Friday fish fries this year due to both product price increases and shortages.

“We typically buy our fish in the summer,” Kneibel said. “Then we are allowed to keep the fish in where we purchase them from, in a storage facility.”

This year, there wasn’t enough fish to support West Catholic’s demand. The alternative would have been buying a pricier lake perch, which Kneibel said they couldn’t afford.

“We were looking forward to that community feel but, again, Catholic schools operate on very tight margins. You can’t take a risk of losing money.”

Fish Lads seafood market owner Jeff Butzow said some of his product stayed steady over the past year. While other fish, like ahi tuna has soared in price.

“I’m still doing business as usual, things just cost more,” Butzow said. “Unfortunately, on top of something that cost a lot of money already.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, fish prices have increased by more than 10% over the past year. While local suppliers told News 8 they have experienced more like a 25% increase.

St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Grand Rapids is just one of many parishes that switched from in-person dinners to drive-thru options this Lenten season.

Kneibel said that smaller orders from local parishes are your best bet for an active fish fry this year. Organizers at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish said they had to buy their entire Lenten supply in one order to ensure a locked fish price. The Belmont parish is open Friday for in-person dining.