Fish ladder, Michigan Street crosswalk upgrades OK’d by Grand Rapids DDA

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two pedestrian-friendly projects in downtown Grand Rapids are getting the green light from the Downtown Development Authority.

Wednesday morning, DDA members approved roughly $70,000 for improvements to Fish Ladder Park and a Michigan Street crosswalk.

About half of the funding will go toward riprap repair and concrete walkway improvements to the south entrance to Fish Ladder Park, which failed due to substantial adjacent erosion.

Dykema Excavators expects to finish the fish ladder project by mid-October.

The remaining funding will go toward installing two rapid flashing beacons on each end of a Michigan Street crosswalk near DeVos Place.

While the Michigan Street project is estimated to cost about $27,000, the city engineer recommended setting aside up to $35,000 “due to the small size of the project and the still somewhat volatile prices of materials and labor,” Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. Planning and Design Director Mark Miller stated in a DDA memo.

The Michigan Street beacon installation is expected to start next month.