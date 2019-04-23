Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A courtesy rendering of the Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids. (April 23, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Developers have announced five retailers and restaurants that will open inside a new building in Grand Rapids’ Arena.

The multimillion-dollar Studio Park will be home to Funky Buddha Yoga Hothouse, Leo’s Coney Island, Pump House Frozen Yogurt Bar, Malamiah Juice Bar and the development’s flagship restaurant, One Twenty Three.

Developers said the interior build-out on the five spaces will began late May.

The 62,500-square-foot Studio Park, which will sit on what was two city-owned parking lots along Oakes Street SW near Ottawa and Ionia avenues, will also include a nine-screen movie theater, apartments and a hotel.

The project is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2019.