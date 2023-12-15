GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan first responders answered a different kind of call Friday morning.

Firefighters, police officers and medics delivered toys for patients at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Friday morning.

The gifts were donated through the First Responders Children’s Foundation, which partners with corporations to purchase the toys. Some of the nonprofit’s sponsors and donors include Mattel, Build-A-Bear Foundation and Toys for Tots.

First responders get the joy of delivering those gifts. They delivered around 500 toys to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital patients Friday.

“Unfortunately, we end up seeing a lot of things that most people don’t want to see. Being involved in a program like this gives us a very positive interaction with the public, and that is what we’re going for. It also allows the community to see us in a more positive light,” said Grandville Police Chief Paul Anglim.

This year marks the fourth year of the First Responders Children’s Foundation’s Toy Express program. The program also sends presents to children who have lost a first responder parent in the line of duty.

Among this year’s participating agencies included the East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety, Grand Rapids Fire and Police departments, Grandville Fire and Police departments, Kent County Sheriff’s Office, Life EMS, Lowell Police Department, Michigan State Police, Walker Police Department and Wyoming Department of Public Safety.