First Promise Zone recipient to graduate from GRCC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The first Grand Rapids Promise Zone scholar is set to graduate from Grand Rapids Community College this week.

Modeled after the Kalamazoo Promise but on a smaller scale, the Grand Rapids Promise Zone scholarship covers tuition at Grand Rapids Community College for every high school graduate (after the class of 2020) who lives within the city of Grand Rapids. The student must have also attended and graduated one of 24 eligible high schools.

GRCC has welcomed about 250 students through the program.

“Every day, I had to get up at like 6:30 a.m. Class starts at 7:30 a.m. and we do class work all the way until 4 p.m.,” GRCC student Mykel Johnson said.

Johnson, who is a part of the automotive program, said his love for cars started in 2006 when his dad bought a Chevy.

“I was seeing the truck get worked on and trying to stay in tune and learn things. Watching that truck get built up is what really started me liking cars,” he said.

Grand Rapids Promise Zone recipient Mykel Johnson works in the automotive shop at Grand Rapids Community College. (March 24, 2021)

It took Johnson one year to finish his program. On Thursday, he will be the first Promise Zone scholar to graduate.

“To be able to help support him and know that he doesn’t have any debt now heading into his career, it’s going to be a generation changer,” Evan Macklin with GRCC said.

Students who take advantage of the scholarship can take traditional courses at the college’s main campus or job training programs in fields like automotive or culinary.

“This is starting to catch fire in the city, and we are helping the students to access higher education. That’s really the goal here with the promise zones: is to make sure that students have access to higher education and have the resources to complete their credentials,” Macklin said.

GRCC says there is funding available for every student who meets the criteria. Students have up to 5 years to take advantage of the scholarship. More information can be found at the Grand Rapids Promise website.

“It feels good, actually. I’m really blessed that I’ve been able to pass and get a job in my field of choice,” Johnson said.