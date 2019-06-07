Grand Rapids

First 'Movies on Monroe' showings Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A summertime tradition for Grand Rapids is back.

Movies on Monroe returns for its seventh season Friday with two films: "Beetlejuice" and "Bohemian Rhapsody."

The outdoor film series — which takes place at 555 Monroe Ave. NW —  will be held on select Fridays in June, July and August, with a double feature each night.

Here is the 2019 lineup:

June 7: (English subtitles)
"Beetlejuice"(PG)
"Bohemian Rhapsody"(PG-13)

June 21: (Spanish subtitles)
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (PG)
"A Star is Born" (R)

July 12: (English subtitles)
"Matilda" (PG)
"Crazy Rich Asians" (PG-13)

July 26: (Spanish subtitles)
"Hotel Transylvania 3" (PG)
"A Quiet Place" (PG-13)

Aug. 9: (English subtitles)
"Mean Girls" (PG-13)
"10 Things I Hate About You" (PG-13)

Aug. 23: (Spanish subtitles)
"Space Jam" (PG)
"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (PG-13)

The event is free and open to the public. Guests should bring their own seating and are also permitted to bring food, beer and wine, although those who plan to drink must have a valid photo ID. Food will also be available for purchase from local food trucks.

Both pets and costumes are allowed, but smoking is not.

The first movie of each double feature will begin at 7:30 p.m. There will be a short intermission before the second movie.

For more information on Movies on Monroe, including transportation and parking tips, go to downtowngr.org

