GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek Mexican buffet has opened a second location in Grand Rapids.

Gatos Mexican Buffet recently opened on Carlton Avenue near Fulton Street. The restaurant is the first Mexican buffet in Michigan, manager Jhonny Mercedes said.

He said some customers are skeptical when they first hear it’s a buffet.

“Some of them, we tell them, ‘Hey, if you want, you can go back and look at the food.’ Because people eat with their eyes,” he said. “Usually they say, ‘Yeah, we will go for it.'”

Gatos Mexican Buffet, located on Carlton Avenue near Fulton Street.

The buffet offers several classics like fajitas, tacos, quesadillas and ceviche. The guacamole always goes first, Mercedes said.

It also has a drink menu with items like a passion fruit margarita and Modelo.

Mercedes said the buffet gives people the freedom to put their own plates together.

“What we’re trying to sell is not that you will eat a lot. Nobody’s into that anymore because (of) health reasons,” he said. “But the freedom of putting your plates together.”

“When you go to a Mexican restaurant, a regular Mexican restaurant, you may order tacos,” he later explained. “They will bring you the tacos with refried beans and the rice — but you didn’t want rice, but it comes with the plate. So in here you have the freedom to go and then pick and choose what you want. “

Mercedes, who recently opened his own Hispanic bakery, had been managing the Battle Creek location, when the owners asked him to take on the Grand Rapids location.

“I took the challenge,” he said. “We’ll see what happens now.”

Gatos Mexican Buffet charges $12.95 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and $19.95 for dinner. For more information, go to its Facebook page.