First medical marijuana shop in GR to open Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids’ first medical marijuana shop will open its door to patients Friday.

Fluresh, the new medical cannabis provisioning center is located at 1213 Phillips Avenue SW near the intersection of Hall Street and Buchanan Avenue.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday. The first 50 patients will receive gift bags and the shop will have deals throughout the day.

“We will be providing patients with an environment that I think they will feel really comfortable with. We want it to be inviting, hopefully you will see that by looking around,” said Fluresh CEO Leah Bailey.

It will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Workers say patients with a Michigan medical marijuana card don’t need to schedule an appointment ahead of time.

“We are open every day of the week. We want to be able to ensure that we can take care of all patients throughout the week at whatever times works them,” said Lindsay Levin, chief marketing and sales officer at Fluresh.

They say expert matchmakers will be able to help patients find specific products for their individual treatments.

“Each patient will be able to meet with a cannabis advisor one-on-one who will walk them through what issues they are looking to solve, how to help them and what products we have available. We really believe that one-on-one is very important to address all wellness needs,” said Levin.

