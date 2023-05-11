GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thursday is the first day of the backpack ban for students at Grand Rapids Public Schools.

The ban comes after an 8-year-old brought a loaded gun to Stocking Elementary Wednesday, the fourth similar case this school year.

“It’s been a smooth morning, just a little apprehensive coming back. It was a difficult day (Wednesday). We are excited to be here and excited to have our students and parents at school,” said Stocking Elementary principal Michael Thomasma.

Thomasma said there are about 170 students enrolled at the school. He didn’t have an accurate count of how many attended class Thursday but said the breakfast count was low.

A News 8 crew spoke with parents as they dropped off their kids. One parent said many more parents were walking their kids to the sidewalk leading to the school entrance.

Another parent said her child was anxious yesterday following the investigation of a student bringing a loaded gun to school.

“We are working to make sure students are safe and well educated,” Thomasma said.

District staff and a security officer were also on-site as students arrived. The officer patrols the schools “several times a week,” according to Larry Johnson, executive director of public safety and security.

“He has many areas on the northwest side of town, and he just made an intentional effort to be here first this morning. It was important to have some presence here this morning,” Johnson said.

He added the district didn’t consult parents or students when deciding to ban backpacks, citing that the administration felt a decision needed to be made immediately.

According to the district website, the ban is for any bags large enough to conceal a weapon the size of a firearm. Clear bags are also not allowed.

Students can bring lunchboxes and small compacts to carry personal hygiene items. Students who play musical instruments can bring them in their cases.

When asked if staff would reconsider the ban or allow clear bags for the remainder of the school year, Johnson didn’t rule that out.

“This morning, in talking with our staff, we are always going to review some of our practices, policies and procedures, and we will surely go through the rest of this week and take the opportunity to see how it went and then review what we did.”

Prior to the decision, Johnson said he was aware of what measures other districts across the country have implemented to keep weapons from being brought to schools by students.

He continued having conversations with his counterparts Thursday morning and hopes to hear more from parents and students during a community safety forum at GRPS University on May 20. The forum will last from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“We’re hoping we can hear more from our parents on what is our next step in the grand rapids public schools as it relates to safety and security and then incorporate those voices into our next steps,” Johnson said.